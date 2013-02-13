DUBAI The U.N. nuclear watchdog and Iran ended a day of talks in Tehran on Wednesday, Iranian media reported, and Press TV state television said results were expected to be announced soon.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had hoped to bridge persistent differences with Iran preventing the Vienna-based U.N. agency from restarting a stalled investigation into suspected nuclear weapons research by Tehran.

The "negotiations between Iran and the Agency which started Wednesday morning ... ended a few minutes ago," the Iranian Students' News Agency said. "There is still no news of the details from this meeting."

Press TV, Iran's English-language state broadcaster, said on its website: "Iran and the United Nations nuclear agency have ended a new round of talks in Tehran with results from the ... meeting expected to be announced shortly."

Western diplomats accredited to the IAEA said they did not expect any breakthrough in Wednesday's talks in Tehran.

"Given Iran's uncompromising attitude and unwillingness to reach an agreement with the IAEA, I do not expect progress to be made," a Western envoy said.

The Islamic Republic denies Western allegations that its nuclear energy programme is geared to developing the capability to produce atomic bombs. Iran says it is stockpiling enriched uranium only for civilian energy purposes.

