VIENNA, June 26 With a June 30 deadline fast approaching for a final nuclear deal, major differences remain between Iran and world powers on several key issues, including sanctions relief and U.N. access to Iranian sites, a senior Western diplomat said on Friday.

"The most difficult subjects need to be resolved in the coming days," the diplomat told reporters on condition of anonymity in the Austrian capital, where talks between the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China and Iran have entered their final phase.

"The questions of access and transparency, PMD (possible military dimensions) and sanctions remain extremely problematic," the diplomat added. "We can find an agreement on some points, but on major issues there are still big differences." (Reporting by John Irish, writing by Louis Charbonneau, editing by Parisa Hafezi)