VIENNA, June 26 With a June 30 deadline fast
approaching for a final nuclear deal, major differences remain
between Iran and world powers on several key issues, including
sanctions relief and U.N. access to Iranian sites, a senior
Western diplomat said on Friday.
"The most difficult subjects need to be resolved in the
coming days," the diplomat told reporters on condition of
anonymity in the Austrian capital, where talks between the
United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China and Iran
have entered their final phase.
"The questions of access and transparency, PMD (possible
military dimensions) and sanctions remain extremely
problematic," the diplomat added. "We can find an agreement on
some points, but on major issues there are still big
differences."
