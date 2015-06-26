(Adds arrival of Kerry)
By John Irish and Louis Charbonneau
VIENNA, June 26 As a June 30 deadline for a
final nuclear deal approaches, major differences remain between
Iran and world powers on several key issues including sanctions
relief and U.N. access to Iranian sites, a senior Western
diplomat said on Friday.
"The most difficult subjects need to be resolved in the
coming days," the diplomat told reporters on condition of
anonymity in the Austrian capital, where talks between the
United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China and Iran
have entered their final phase.
"The questions of access and transparency, PMD (possible
military dimensions (to Iran's nuclear activity) and sanctions
remain extremely problematic. We can find an agreement on some
points, but on major issues there are still big differences."
Iran and six major powers set themselves an end-June
deadline for a long-term deal that would lift sanctions
crippling the Iranian economy in exchange for limits on Tehran's
nuclear programme that would remain in place for at least a
decade. But diplomats said the talks would likely run into July.
Senior Iranian negotiator Abbas Araqchi told Iranian
reporters that the current negotiations were a "slow and
difficult process."
But despite the major obstacles to overcome, a senior U.S.
official suggested to reporters on Thursday that an agreement
could be within reach.
"Despite these tough issues, here's really what it's all
about. We can truly see a path forward that gets us to a very
good agreement here. We know what the pieces of it are," the
official said on condition of anonymity.
Western and Iranian officials say the chances of success in
Vienna are greater than the likelihood of failure. But there is
still no guarantee they will get a deal.
"The next few days will be extremely difficult. There will
be overnighters and we will need to keep calm and have a lot of
energy," the senior Western diplomat said. "At this stage it's
not clear that Iran is ready to make the choices."
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry arrived in Vienna on
Friday, still on crutches after his May 31 cycling accident.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was due to
arrive on Saturday morning, when he and Kerry were to meet to
discuss progress and sticking points in the talks. Also arriving
on Saturday is French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius.
British, German, Russia and Chinese ministers are expected
to join in the coming days as well, along with European Union
foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.
VAST DIFFERENCES
The difference on some issues are vast.
Officials close to the talks say they have yet to agree on
the speed and scope of lifting sanctions, how Iran will reduce
its stockpiles of low-enriched uranium, the future extent of
Tehran's enrichment-centrifuge research and development
programme, and access for U.N. inspectors to military and other
sites, as well as U.N. access to Iranian nuclear scientists.
Iran wants sanctions lifted immediately, though diplomats
say they will be eased gradually in accordance with a schedule
and only after confirmation that Iran has met its commitments.
Iran rejects allegations from Western powers and their
allies that it is seeking the capability to produce nuclear
weapons under cover of a civilian atomic energy programme.
The real deadline is not June 30 but July 9, diplomats say.
The U.S. delegation must present the deal to Congress by
July 9 if a mandatory congressional review period before
President Barack Obama can begin suspending sanctions is to be
limited to 30 days. After July 9, the review will last 60 days,
according to a law passed recently by U.S. legislators.
Negotiators involved in the talks fear that such a lengthy
delay, which would also hold up the cancellation of United
Nations nuclear-related sanctions by the U.N. Security Council,
would be too long and would create the opportunity for any deal
agreed in Vienna to unravel.
While the bulk of any deal agreed in Vienna will be made
public, the Western diplomat said elements of the agreement
would be kept confidential. The senior U.S. official said,
however, that Congress would have access to all aspects of any
agreement hammered out in Vienna.
(Additional reporting by Parisa Hafezi and Arshad Mohammed;
Editing by Sophie Walker/Mark Heinrich)