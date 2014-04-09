VIENNA, April 9 Iran and six major powers will
begin a new round of negotiations in Vienna on May 13 to hammer
out a long-term accord aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear
programme in exchange for sanctions relief, a Western diplomat
said on Wednesday.
The diplomat, who spoke to Reuters on condition of
anonymity, was in Vienna for a two-day negotiating session, the
third in Vienna this year, during which participants said all
important issues were discussed by U.S., British, French,
Germany, Russian, Chinese and Iranian officials.
Iran and the six have set a July 20 deadline for a deal.
