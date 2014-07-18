VIENNA, July 18 Iran and six world powers on
Friday agreed to a four-month extension of negotiations on a
possible nuclear deal that would gradually end sanctions on
Tehran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme, diplomats
close to the talks said.
Iran, the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia
and China had set a July 20 deadline to complete a long-term
agreement that would resolve the decade-old dispute over
Tehran's nuclear ambitions. But diplomats said they were unable
to overcome significant differences on major sticking points.
"We have reached an agreement to extend the talks," a senior
Iranian diplomat told Reuters on condition of anonymity. Other
diplomats echoed his remarks.
(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi, Fredrik Dahl and Louis
Charbonneau; writing by Louis Charbonneau)