VIENNA Nov 24 Iran and six world powers are
expected to adjourn nuclear negotiations on Monday and reconvene
next month, possibly in Oman, after the latest round of talks
failed to clinch a final deal, a source close to the talks said.
Details about the adjournment and resumption of negotiations
were still being worked out, though the source said on condition
of anonymity that Iran could not expect any new sanctions relief
for the time being.
The talks are aimed at securing a deal under which sanctions
against Iran would be gradually lifted in exchange for curbs on
its nuclear programme.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; editing by Fredrik Dahl)