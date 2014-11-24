VIENNA Nov 24 Iran and six world powers are expected to adjourn nuclear negotiations on Monday and reconvene next month, possibly in Oman, after the latest round of talks failed to clinch a final deal, a source close to the talks said.

Details about the adjournment and resumption of negotiations were still being worked out, though the source said on condition of anonymity that Iran could not expect any new sanctions relief for the time being.

The talks are aimed at securing a deal under which sanctions against Iran would be gradually lifted in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; editing by Fredrik Dahl)