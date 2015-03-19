LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 19 Six major powers and Iran are unlikely to reach a framework agreement in the coming days as the sides are too far apart on many issues due to Tehran's failure to compromise, a European negotiator said on Thursday.

"Contrary to what the Iranians are saying with regard to 90 percent of an accord being done, that's not true," a European negotiator told reporters on condition of anonymity.

"We are not close to an agreement," the negotiator said, adding that the current round of talks in Switzerland may need to continue beyond Friday. "We are pretty far away. There are a lot of issues that still need to be resolved. The Iranians must make substantial concessions." (Reporting by John Irish, writing by Louis Charbonneau)