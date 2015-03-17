BEIRUT, March 17 Iran said on Tuesday there was
agreement on 90 percent of technical issues at talks over the
country's nuclear programme, Iranian state media reported.
"There is agreement on 90 percent of technical issues,"
Iran's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi was quoted by Islamic
Republic of Iran Broadcasting as saying in Lausanne during
negotiations held in Switzerland.
"There is one very important issue that we still have
differences about that in discussions this afternoon we will try
to resolve," he added.
(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Catherine Evans)