BRUSSELS Dec 12 World powers hope to agree with
Iran soon on the possibility of a new round of nuclear talks, in
the hope of resolving a long-standing dispute over Tehran's
atomic programme and avert the threat of new war in the Middle
East.
A spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton,
who oversees contacts with Iran on behalf of six countries, said
senior EU and Iranian diplomats discussed the timing and venue
of new talks on Wednesday.
"Deputy Secretary-General Helga Schmid had a telephone call
with (the) Iranian deputy nuclear negotiator... in order to
discuss the way ahead, including possible dates and venues for a
meeting with Iran," he said.
"We hope that agreement with Iran can soon be reached on how
to continue the talks and make concrete progress towards
addressing international concerns," he added.
The six countries - Britain, France, Germany, United States,
Russia and China - have held three rounds of negotiations with
Iranian diplomats this year, but reached no breakthrough.
The powers believe Iran is aiming to reach the capability to
build a nuclear weapon, but Tehran denies that and says its work
has peaceful aims only.