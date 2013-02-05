DUBAI Feb 5 Iran and world powers will hold talks over Iran's disputed nuclear programme on Feb. 26 in Kazakhstan, Iran's state news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council announced the agreement had been made during a Tuesday telephone conversation between Ali Bagheri, Iran's deputy negotiator, and his European Union counterpart Helga Schmid, IRNA said. (Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Janet Lawrence)