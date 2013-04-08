BRUSSELS, April 8 World powers believe talks
with Iran over its contentious nuclear programme have been
substantial enough for diplomacy to continue, a senior Western
diplomat said on Monday, days after a meeting in Kazakhstan
failed to yield a breakthrough.
"There is enough substance for these negotiations to
continue," the diplomat told reporters. "I would not expect a
breakdown."
The six powers - the United States, Russia, China, France,
Britain and Germany - want Iran to scale back its nuclear
programme because of concerns it aims to give the Islamic
Republic the capability of making an atom bomb. Iran denies
that.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Adrian Croft)