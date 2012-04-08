DUBAI, April 8 Istanbul will host the next round
of nuclear talks between Iran and world powers, Iran's
English-language Press TV reported on Sunday, citing unnamed
sources.
Iran's Fars news agency said the sides had also agreed to
hold a second round of talks in the Iraqi capital Baghdad if
they made progress in Turkey. There was no immediate comment
from the world powers - the United States, Britain, France,
Russia, China and Germany.
Iran and officials from the P5+1 group of countries had
earlier released conflicting statements about the venue for the
talks, scheduled on April 13, raising doubts among some
diplomats and analysts over whether the negotiations would
happen at all.