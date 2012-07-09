* EU, Iranian diplomats to meet on July 24
* Negotiations downgraded amid deep divisions in atom row
BRUSSELS, July 9 Senior diplomats from the
European Union and Iran will meet on July 24 for technical talks
on Tehran's disputed nuclear programme to try to salvage
diplomatic efforts to resolve the decade-long standoff, EU
officials said on Monday.
The meeting in Istanbul will be the second in a series of
discussions to clarify technical aspects of Tehran's activity.
It follows an agreement by Iran and six world powers in June
to use such talks to decide whether diplomacy tackling broader
political issues should continue in the face of vast differences
in views over the nature of Iran's nuclear ambitions.
"The objective for the meeting ... is to look further at how
existing gaps in positions could be narrowed and how the process
could be moved forward," a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton said.
Ashton is spearheading nuclear talks with Iran on behalf of
the United States, China, Russia, Britain, Germany and France.
Without a deal, the stalemate over Iran's nuclear
aspirations could boil over into a regional war that could
destabilise oil markets and damage the fragile global economy.
In a series of negotiation rounds this year, neither side
has been willing to budge. The six powers want Tehran to scale
back its uranium enrichment, and in particular to stop refining
the material to levels close to weapons-grade, because of their
suspicions that Tehran wants to acquire a nuclear bomb.
Iran, which denies its work has any military dimensions,
wants international sanctions lifted before it makes any
concessions, and formal recognition of a right to enrich
uranium. But the six are loath to make concessions before seeing
evidence of Iranian willingness to address their concerns.
New sanctions went into place in the past few weeks, with EU
governments imposing an embargo on Iranian oil on July 1.
Ashton's spokesman said talks would continue after the July
24 meeting between Iran's deputy chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri,
and a senior member of Ashton's team, Helga Schmid. Ashton and
Iran's chief negotiator, Saeed Jalili, would be in contact in
the future, he said.
Tensions between the West and Iran have increased since
high-level negotiations foundered in Moscow in June, with Tehran
saying it had successfully tested medium-range missiles capable
of hitting Israel as a response to threats of attack.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Martk Heinrich)