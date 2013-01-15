* Nuclear talks between Iran and 6 powers slow to resume
* Increasing fears of conflict over Iran's nuclear drive
BRUSSELS Jan 15 A new round of nuclear talks
between Iran and six world powers could still happen in January,
diplomats said on Tuesday after planning discussions between
senior negotiators from the Islamic Republic and the European
Union.
Western diplomats had hoped for negotiations - last held in
June - to resume in December or mid-January in the face of
increasing concern that the decade-long standoff could trigger a
new war in the Middle East. But Iran did not respond to proposed
dates in time, Western diplomats said.
Russia voiced alarm last week at delays in agreeing a new
round of talks on Iran's atomic work, which the West suspects is
aimed at producing nuclear weapons. Iran says it
is enriching uranium for solely peaceful energy purposes.
EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton oversees contacts
on behalf of the six powers - the United States, Russia, China,
France, Britain and Germany.
On Monday, senior EU negotiator Helga Schmid spoke with
Iranian counterpart Ali Bagheri on the phone over when new talks
might take place, a spokeswoman for Ashton said on Tuesday.
"Consultations to prepare a next round of talks are
ongoing," Maja Kocijancic said. She did not give details of the
talks or of possible dates.
Diplomats said negotiators were still hoping to resume talks
in the coming weeks.
"The powers and Iran are still discussing possible dates for
nuclear talks in January," one Western envoy said.
The six powers have used a mix of diplomacy and economic
sanctions to try to persuade Tehran to scale back its nuclear
work. However, three rounds of negotiations last year produced
no breakthrough, with Iran demanding sanctions relief and
international recognition of its right to enrich uranium.
A former Iranian nuclear negotiator has said Iran is ready
to meet again "as soon as possible", but suggested that
uncertainty in Tehran about what the other side would offer may
make it reluctant to agree a new date now.
Some diplomats suggest Tehran may want to wait until after
its meeting on Wednesday with the watchdog International Atomic
Energy Agency in Tehran - to discuss how to remove obstacles to
an IAEA inquiry into alleged atomic bomb research by the
Iranians - before setting a date for the talks with the powers.
The talks between the IAEA and Iran are separate from, but
linked to, broader diplomacy by the six powers to resolve the
dispute with Iran before it degenerates into war, feared because
of Israeli threats to bomb Iranian nuclear sites.