DUBAI Jan 16 Senior U.N. nuclear watchdog
officials will continue talks in Tehran on Thursday hoping to
reach an agreement on access to pursue their probe into
suspected military dimensions to the Iranian nuclear programme,
Iranian media reported.
The deputy director general of the International Atomic
Energy Agency, Herman Nackaerts, and Iran's IAEA envoy Ali
Asghar Soltanieh began their latest discussions on Wednesday
morning, the Iranian Students' News agency reported.
There was no immediate comment from the Vienna-based IAEA.
The agency has been trying for a year to negotiate a so-called
structured approach with Tehran that would give it access to
officials, documents and sites.