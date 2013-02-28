* Six powers suggest easing of sanctions
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, Feb 28 Nuclear talks between Iran and
world powers this week were more constructive and positive than
in the past, but Iran's willingness to negotiate seriously will
not become clear until an April meeting, a senior Western
diplomat said on Thursday.
The diplomat was more upbeat about the talks in Kazakhstan
than other Western officials have been, suggesting there could
be a chance of diplomatic progress in the long standoff over
Iran's nuclear activities.
"This was more constructive and more positive than previous
meetings because they were really focussing on the proposal on
the table," said the diplomat, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
Years of on-off talks between Iran and the six powers have
produced no breakthrough in the dispute over the nuclear
programme, which Iran says is peaceful but that Western powers
suspect is aimed at developing a nuclear bomb capability.
Iran has faced tightening international sanctions over its
nuclear programme and Israel has strongly hinted it might attack
Iran if diplomacy and sanctions fail.
At the latest talks, the six powers offered modest sanctions
relief in return for Iran curbing its most sensitive nuclear
work.
"We show a way into the easing of sanctions. We don't give
away the crown jewels in the first step," the diplomat said.
The two sides agreed to hold expert-level talks in Istanbul
on March 18 to discuss the powers' proposals, and to return to
Almaty for political discussions on April 5-6.
STEP-BY-STEP
The March meeting will be a chance for experts to explain in
detail what the six powers' offer means, the senior Western
diplomat said, adding that the April meeting would be key.
"This will be the important meeting. We'll see if they are
willing to engage seriously on the package," the diplomat said.
Western officials said the six powers' offer included easing
a ban on trade in gold and other precious metals and relaxation
of an import embargo on Iranian petrochemical products.
In exchange, a senior U.S official said, Iran would among
other things have to suspend uranium enrichment to a fissile
concentration of 20 percent at its Fordow underground facility
and "constrain the ability to quickly resume operations there".
The U.S. official did not term what was being asked of Iran
as a "shutdown" of the plant, as Western diplomats had said in
previous meetings with Iran last year.
The senior Western diplomat denied the six powers had
softened their position on Fordow, but conceded: "We may have
softened our terminology."
The diplomat sketched out a step-by-step approach, saying
the six powers' proposals offered Iran the prospect of further
steps in return for Iranian actions beyond a first
confidence-building step. "There has to be a clear sequencing,"
the diplomat said, without giving details.
Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili said on
Wednesday the six powers had tried to "get closer to our
viewpoint", which he said was positive.
