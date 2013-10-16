GENEVA Oct 16 Iran and six world powers began a
second day of talks on Wednesday aimed at ending a decade-old
standoff over Tehran's disputed nuclear activities, diplomats
said.
The negotiations between senior officials from the Islamic
state and the United States, Russia, China, France, Germany and
Britain got under way around 12:30 a.m. (1030 GMT) at U.N.
headquarters in Geneva. The session had been delayed by a series
of bilateral meetings between delegations, diplomats said.
The powers were expected to press Iran for details of its
proposal outlined on Tuesday. Western diplomats stressed they
wanted Tehran to back up newly conciliatory language with
concrete actions by agreeing to scale back its enrichment of
uranium and take verifiable steps to show it is not covertly
trying to develop the means to produce nuclear bombs.