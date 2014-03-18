Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
VIENNA, March 18 Iran and six world powers started a round of talks in Vienna on Tuesday, hoping to make progress in their years-old dispute over Tehran's nuclear intentions despite a crisis over Crimea that has fuelled tensions among the powers.
The powers - the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany - want Iran to curtail its nuclear programme to the point when they would feel secure it could not yield bombs.
Tehran, a major oil producer which says its nuclear programme is entirely peaceful, wants the West to lift economic sanctions, particularly against its oil and banking sectors.
The sides hope to have a deal done by the middle of July but diplomats are wary that a conflict between the West and Russia over Moscow's takeover of the Ukrainian region of Crimea could complicate the talks. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak and Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.