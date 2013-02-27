ALMATY Feb 27 World powers began the second day of nuclear talks with Iran on Wednesday, hoping for a positive response to their new offer of lifting some sanctions in return for concessions on Tehran's most sensitive atom work.

The six powers - United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany - made the offer during talks that started in the Kazakh city of Almaty on Tuesday, their first meeting with Iranian negotiators in eight months.

Western diplomats say a breakthrough is unlikely in Almaty but they hope to schedule more talks soon.

(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak, Fredrik Dahl and Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Jackie Frank)