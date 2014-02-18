VIENNA Feb 18 Six world powers and Iran began
talks in Vienna on Tuesday in pursuit of a final settlement on
Tehran's disputed nuclear programme in the coming months despite
warnings from both sides that a deal may prove impossible.
Expected to last two or three days, the meeting is the first
since the powers - the United States, Russia, China, France,
Britain and Germany - struck an interim accord with Iran in
November under which Iran scaled back its most sensitive nuclear
work in return for some sanctions relief.
In a final deal, Western governments want to define the
permissible scope of an Iranian nuclear programme and resolve
their concerns that Tehran is seeking the capability to build an
atomic bomb. Iran, which denies having any such goal, wants the
complete removal of painful economic sanctions imposed by
Washington, European governments and the United Nations.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak and Fredrik Dahl, editing by Mark
Heinrich)