(Adds quotes, details, background)
WASHINGTON, June 10 The next round of Iran
nuclear negotiations will be "pretty tough," a senior U.S.
official said on Wednesday ahead of new talks including top
diplomats from the seven countries involved.
Iran and six major powers reached a framework nuclear deal
on April 2 in Lausanne, Switzerland, and are seeking to strike a
final agreement by June 30 under which Iran would restrain its
nuclear program in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.
"As we expected after Lausanne, the next portion of this
process will be pretty tough because we will be getting down to
the details," the official told reporters as negotiators from
the seven prepared to converge on Vienna for a new round.
The United States, which is negotiating along with Britain,
China, France, Germany and Russia, suspects Iran is trying to
develop a nuclear weapons capability. Iran denies that, saying
its program is for peaceful uses like making medical isotopes.
Among the key issues yet to be resolved are the sequencing
of any sanctions relief for Iran as well as the monitoring and
verification measures to ensure Iran is not secretly violating
any agreement that might be reached.
The U.S. official said the sides were having "detailed
discussions" about access to Iran's military sites.
"We know there will not be an agreement until we can resolve
that the IAEA will be able to verify whatever way is
appropriate, whatever is necessary for this agreement, and that
will include having managed access to a variety of sites and
places in order to get this deal done," the official said.
On Tuesday, the European Union said its political director,
Helga Schmid, and negotiators Abbas Araqchi and Majid
Takht-Ravanchi from Iran would meet in Vienna on Wednesday and
would be joined later in the week by the other negotiators.
"Everyone in the room is focused on June 30. It doesn't help
any of us to delay difficult decisions," the U.S. official said.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by
Sandra Maler and Peter Cooney)