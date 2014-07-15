VIENNA, July 15 Iran's foreign minister suggested on Tuesday that six world powers are leaning towards extending nuclear talks with Tehran beyond a July 20 deadline although both sides still hoped to reach an agreement over the next five days.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said "serious differences" remained in nuclear talks with the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China. But he said that the text of a draft accord on curbing Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for lifting sanctions had been improved significantly recently.

There is "an inclination among (the six powers) that more time may be useful", Zarif told reporters after three days of meetings with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry. He added, however, that a decision on prolonging the negotiations past July 20 had not been taken. There was no immediate comment from the six powers. (Reporting by Fredrik Dahl and Parisa Hafezi, Writing by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Mark Heinrich)