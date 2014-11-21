VIENNA Nov 21 Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday canceled plans to depart from nuclear talks with six world powers in Vienna and return to Tehran for consultations with top officials in Iran four days ahead of a deadline for a final agreement.

"The talks have not reached a stage that necessitates Zarif to go to Tehran," an unnamed senior member of the Iranian delegation told Iranian news agencies ISNA and IRNA. "Therefore he is not going to Tehran and the talks will continue." (Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; writing by Louis Charbonneau)