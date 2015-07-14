VIENNA, July 14 Below are the technical
cornerstones of the deal that Iran and six world powers
announced on Tuesday to curb Tehran's nuclear programme in
exchange for sanctions relief.
CENTRIFUGES
In accordance with a framework deal reached in Switzerland
in April, Iran agreed to operate around 5,000 IR-1 centrifuges
out of 6,100 installed machines for uranium enrichment for 10
years.
This is less than half of its current operating capacity.
According to the latest report by the International Atomic
Energy Agency (IAEA) from end-May, Iran had around 20,000
installed centrifuges of which it was operating roughly 10,000.
STOCKPILES
Since an earlier framework deal struck in 2013, Iran has
stopped enriching uranium above 5 percent fissile purity - no
material of a higher grade than this is normally used in nuclear
power plants. It has "downblended" or further processed its
20-percent enriched uranium stockpile.
Western countries see the step from 20-percent to 90-percent
purity - the level needed for a bomb - as relatively small.
According to the IAEA's latest report on Iran's nuclear
activities, it had a low-enriched uranium (LEU) stockpile of
7,537 kg at end-June. Under the final deal, Iran is required to
reduce this stockpile to 300 kg of 3.67-percent fissile
purification for 15 years.
The rest of the stockpile will have to be downblended to
natural uranium or shipped abroad.
BREAKOUT
Senior Western diplomats have said that the calculation of
breakout times - the amount of time it takes to produce enough
nuclear fuel for a single weapon - is flexible. Variables
include whether nuclear facilities are assumed to be constantly
online and whether the construction of an actual bomb and the
conversion of uranium gas into metal are included.
The United States says that with the deal Iran's breakout
time will be one year for at least 10 years. French Foreign
Minister Laurent Fabius said that after the first decade,
breakout time will remain "significant" for the next five years.
According to former IAEA official Olli Heinonen and energy
expert Simon Henderson, a nuclear explosive device requires at
least 25 kg of 90-percent enriched uranium and an enrichment
plant with 5,000 separative work units (SWU) annual capacity.
Nuclear experts say the IR-1 centrifuge has a capacity of 0.7-1
SWU per year.
RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (R&D)
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said last month
that freezing Iran's R&D for 10 years was not
acceptable.
The deal allows Iran to conduct R&D using its more efficient
centrifuge models, such as the IR-4, IR-5, IR-6 and IR-8 for 10
years, without being allowed to accumulate enriched uranium.
Critics of the deal are likely to say that allowing Iran to
keep such centrifuges would mean it retains the capacity to
speed up its enrichment activities quickly.
POSSIBLE MILITARY DIMENSIONS (PMD)
Although senior diplomats agree that Iran has complied with
the 2013 interim deal, it had been stalling for months an
investigation - which ran parallel to political talks - by the
IAEA into the PMD of its past nuclear activities.
Tehran, which has said the data used in the investigation
has been fabricated, made significant concessions on PMD.
Under a roadmap signed with the IAEA alongside the political
deal, the agency will issue a final report on PMD by the end of
this year. This is one condition for sanctions
relief - a point which might be hard to sell in Iran. The head
of the IAEA said that such a timeline is realistic if Tehran
cooperates.
Iranian officials had publicly rejected international access
to military sites. The agency had repeatedly asked for such
access to the Parchin military site, where it wants to
investigate concerns that Iran has conducted experiments to
assess how specific materials react under high pressure as in a
nuclear blast.
SNAPBACK
The so-called snapback mechanism is designed to allay fears
that Iran might cease to stick to its part of the deal once
sanctions are lifted. Under snapback, punitive sanctions are
automatically reintroduced if Iran fails to comply with the
deal.
Snapback, however, comes with a delay which can stretch to
65 days under the deal. The mechanism will stay in place for at
least 10 years. Opponents of the deal are likely to criticise
this time lag.
ARAK HEAVY WATER REACTOR
Heavy water reactors, such as the one Iran had started
building at its Arak site, can produce weapons-grade quantities
of plutonium. Under the deal, Iran agreed to convert the reactor
so that such a "plutonium pathway" to a nuclear bomb is ruled
out. The core of the Arak reactor will be filled with concrete
so it will cease to be operational.
TRANSPARENCY
Iran agreed to implement and then ratify the IAEA's
Additional Protocol to its Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement.
This will give the agency more intrusive access, but does not
allow it to stage inspections anywhere and at anytime as the
agency will have to request access in advance.
Iran has also agreed to implement Code 3.1, committing it to
telling the IAEA of any plans to build nuclear facilities.
WEAPONS EMBARGO
A ban on trade of items that could contribute to Iran's
ballistic missile programme will remain for up to eight years.
Transfers of certain heavy weapons will be banned for up to five
years.
