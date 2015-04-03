By Shadia Nasralla
| VIENNA, April 3
VIENNA, April 3 Tehran's nuclear programme will
shrink significantly under a framework deal to make any Iranian
moves towards building an atom bomb virtually impossible for
years - but the devil is in the detail.
Iran has agreed with six world powers to curb its nuclear
activity in three main areas: the size and grade of its uranium
stockpile, the number of centrifuges that enrich uranium, and
the maximum fissile purity of the product of these machines.
"The approach outlined will effectively prevent Iran from
building a nuclear bomb for an extended period of time," said
Robert Einhorn, senior fellow at the U.S.-based Brookings
institution.
Still, some details have yet to be determined and the pact
will take effect only if a final deal is agreed by June 30, a
big "if" which can still scupper an agreement.
Here is an overview of the known details based on a U.S.
fact sheet and their potential pitfalls:
CENTRIFUGES
At marathon talks this week in Lausanne, Iran agreed it will
operate only around 5,000 centrifuges out of 6,100 installed
machines, which is less than half of its current capacity.
According to the latest report by the International Atomic
Energy Agency (IAEA) on Feb. 19, Iran had around 19,500
installed centrifuges of which it was operating around 10,200.
While the number of centrifuges has been in the spotlight,
enriching uranium is also a question of what kind of centrifuges
are used to spin at supersonic speed to purify uranium.
Iran will not be able to enrich uranium with centrifuges
that are much more efficient than the so-called IR-1 model.
However, it will still be allowed to use the more modern models
for research and development (R&D) purposes.
Iran is supposed to submit a detailed long-term R&D plan to
the IAEA, but it is not clear how and when this will happen.
STOCKPILES AND ENRICHMENT
Since a 2013 accord with the six powers, Iran has stopped
enriching uranium above 5 percent purity - no material of a
higher grade than this is normally used in nuclear power plants.
It has "downblended" or further processed its 20-percent
enriched uranium stockpile.
Western countries see the step from 20-percent to 90-percent
purity - the level needed for a bomb - as a relatively small
one.
Iran's stockpile of low-enriched uranium is to be cut to 300
kg of 3.67-percent purification from what the United States said
was now 10,000 kg. According to the IAEA, Iran had around 8,000
kg in February.
One technical detail that might be a sticky point in any
final deal is the so-called tails - the byproduct of enriched
uranium extracted from a centrifuge.
Setting the concentration of tails affects the separative
power of a centrifuge. "Tails concentration needs to be
determined," said one expert and former IAEA employee.
BREAKOUT TIME
Under the deal, Iran's "breakout" time - the time it would
need to acquire enough fissile material for one weapon - would
be extended to at least one year, for a duration of at least 10
years. The U.S. fact sheet said it is now thought to be two to
three months.
Experts say a bomb needs at least 25 kg of 90-percent
enriched uranium, or 250 kg of 20-percent enriched uranium.
Senior Western diplomats have said that the calculation of
break out times can be adapted to political needs. Variables
include whether facilities are assumed to be constantly online
and if construction of an actual bomb and the conversion of
uranium gas into metal are included.
With 6,500 IR-1 centrifuges fed with natural uranium in gas
form, which has 0.7 percent of the isotope used in bombs,
breakout time would be around 43 weeks, Olli Heinonen, former
chief inspector at the IAEA, told the Washington Institute for
Near East Policy.
Feeding them with 3.5 percent enriched uranium gas, it would
take around 12 weeks, he said.
IAEA
Crucially, all this will have to be monitored and verified
by the Vienna-based IAEA. The degree to which Iran improves
cooperation with the U.N. agency will be vital for measuring the
success of a deal.
The agency now has around four to eight people in Iran at
any one time. They inspect declared facilities, monitor video
surveillance footage and can seal uranium canisters.
Under the Lausanne deal, Iran agreed to allow the agency
more intrusive access to its sites - both declared and,
crucially, undeclared - and inform it of its nuclear
construction plans.
However, Iran has been stalling for months an IAEA
investigation into "possible military dimensions" (PMD) of its
nuclear programme, which mainly took place before 2003.
Two issues, related to explosives tests and neutron
calculations, should have been resolved last August.
Iran has also been required to
come up with more practical measures to allay concerns about its
past nuclear work, a demand renewed in the Lausanne deal.
The U.S. fact sheet says "Iran will be required to grant
access to the IAEA to investigate suspicious sites".
This might include the Parchin site, to which the IAEA has
unsuccessfully sought access to determine whether any past
action related to PMD might have taken place there.
The IAEA's expanded role might need reorganising the way it
is funded.
FORDOW AND ARAK
The redesign of the Fordow enrichment site, buried deep
within a mountain, and of the Arak heavy-water reactor, a type
of plant which could yield fissile plutonium usable in a nuclear
bomb, will have to be detailed in any final deal.
(editing by David Stamp)