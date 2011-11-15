* Offers atomic assistance to other Mideast states, Brazil
* Also prepared to sell nuclear fuel; hopes to make money
* Describes IAEA report on Iran as a "disgrace"
(Adds quotes from Reuters interview; no Turkish reaction)
By Louis Charbonneau
NEW YORK, Nov 15 An adviser to Iran's Supreme
Leader said on Tuesday that Tehran was willing to share its
controversial nuclear technology with neighboring countries,
suggesting it could help Turkey build an atomic power plant.
The United States, European Union and their allies suspect
Iran is trying to develop nuclear weapons and, along with the
U.N. Security Council, have imposed sanctions to try to stop it
from enriching uranium. But Tehran says its nuclear program is
to generate electric power and refuses to halt it.
"Iran developed a very sophisticated nuclear science and
technological capability, which we are quite ready to share
with ... neighboring countries and friendly countries in the
region," the adviser, Mohammad Javad Larijani, said.
"Turkey is for years trying to have a nuclear power plant
but no country in the West is willing to build that for them,"
Larijani told reporters. "This is true for our Arab (neighbors)
in the region."
"We are ready to cooperate with them in this regard, while
within the NPT." He was referring to the 1968 nuclear
Non-Proliferation Treaty, which aims to prevent the spread of
atomic weapons technology.
"We can produce (nuclear power plants) together, share the
electricity," he told Reuters in an interview. "This is also a
source of income for us. It is not (just) Westinghouse that can
build a nuclear facility, or Canada. Islamic Republic of Iran
also is ready to build (a) nuclear facility."
"Also we can produce fuel," he said. "We think about this
commercial value in the future."
Larijani said Iran did not have a "concrete proposal" for
nuclear cooperation with Turkey or another state at the moment
though he said Tehran had made its willingness to help known.
There was no immediate response to a request for a reaction
to Larijani's remarks from the Turkish U.N. mission.
IAEA REPORT ON IRAN A "DISGRACE"
Larijani said Iran was also willing to cooperate in the
nuclear field with countries outside the region, like Brazil.
"In some areas Brazil is ahead of us, in some areas we are
ahead of Brazil," he said. "So we can cooperate as well."
Both Turkey and Brazil voted against a fourth round of U.N.
Security Council sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program in
June 2010.
Turkey has ambitious plans to build up a civil nuclear
production capability and has been in talks with Russia and
Japan about it. Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (7011.T) is
is among the firms interested in a Turkish deal.
Last year Turkey awarded Russia's Atomstroyexport a
contract for the country's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
on the country's Mediterranean coast.
Larijani is an adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, head
of Iran's High Council for Human Rights, an adviser to Iran's
chief justice, and head of a mathematics and physics institute.
He is also the brother of Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani.
He is in New York ahead of a planned vote by the U.N.
General Assembly's human rights committee on a resolution
condemning the human rights situation in Iran.
Larijani's comments on the nuclear issue came a week after
the U.N. atomic watchdog issued a report saying Iran appeared
to have worked on designing a nuclear weapon.
Larijani described the International Atomic Energy Agency's
report as "a disgrace to the professionalism of this
institution."
He made clear, however, that Tehran's position on the
crackdown against pro-democracy demonstrators in Syria, Iran's
principal Arab ally, was very different from Turkey's. Ankara
has sharply condemned the crackdown, which began in March and
has killed over 3,500 civilians according to U.N. figures.
"The best way is to leave the Syria affair to the Syrian
people themselves," he said. "We are against international
meddling in this affair."
He accused the United States and other Western countries of
supporting the opposition in Syria with weapons, an accusation
that Damascus has also hurled at Washington and its allies.
Larijani rejected Saudi accusations that Iran was fomenting
unrest in Bahrain and reiterated Tehran's denial of U.S. and
Saudi allegations last month that Tehran was behind an alleged
plot to assassinate the Saudi ambassador to Washington.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Worsnip; Editing by Eric
Walsh)