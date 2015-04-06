WASHINGTON, April 6 The White House said on Monday that details about when and how quickly to lift sanctions on Iran had to be worked out in upcoming negotiations and noted the Obama administration opposed lifting the penalties on the day a potential pact goes into force.

"Details of the phase-out of the sanctions have not been agreed to," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

"It is the strong view of the administration that it would not be wise ... to simply take away sanctions on day one."

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Jeff Mason)