VIENNA, June 28 The six nations seeking to negotiate a long-term agreement with Iran to curb the most sensitive parts of its nuclear programme plan to continue negotiating beyond Tuesday's deadline, a senior U.S. official said.

The official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity on Sunday, said Washington was not troubled by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's decision to return to Tehran overnight, saying it was always expected that ministers would come and go from Vienna as the nuclear talks heated up.

Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that Zarif would return to Austria on Monday. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Louis Charbonneau)