VIENNA, June 28 The six nations seeking to
negotiate a long-term agreement with Iran to curb the most
sensitive parts of its nuclear programme plan to continue
negotiating beyond Tuesday's deadline, a senior U.S. official
said.
The official, who spoke to reporters on condition of
anonymity on Sunday, said Washington was not troubled by Iranian
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's decision to return to
Tehran overnight, saying it was always expected that ministers
would come and go from Vienna as the nuclear talks heated up.
Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that Zarif would return
to Austria on Monday.
