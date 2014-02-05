(Corrects byline, no changes to text)
* Japan transfers $550 mln of frozen oil funds
* First payment since U.S. halted transfers a year ago
* Possible boon for Japan firms eyeing Iran's oilfields
By Yoshifumi Takemoto and Takaya Yamaguchi
TOKYO, Feb 5 Japan this week became the first of
Iran's oil buyers to make a payment for crude imports under an
interim nuclear deal, sources told Reuters on Wednesday, as the
West eased a year-long stranglehold on revenues that has
crippled the Iranian economy.
Tough international sanctions over the past two years have
cut Iran's oil exports in half. U.S. measures imposed a year ago
stopped the remaining importers of Iranian oil from transferring
cash to Tehran, starving the OPEC member of its principal source
of hard currency and forcing Iran to the negotiating table over
its disputed nuclear programme.
Tokyo's role in sending the first funds may be a boon for
Japanese firms jostling for position with international rivals
to invest in Iran's oil and gas sector, should a further
agreement end Tehran's international isolation.
It is unclear why Japan was the first of Iran's oil buyers
to pay. China, India and South Korea also buy crude from Iran
and all have billions of dollars of cash held in Iranian
accounts pending transfer.
The Iranian funds were released earlier this week from an
account held by the Bank of Japan, three sources told Reuters
speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of
the issue. One of the sources confirmed the amount was for $550
million, while another said it was likely further releases of
Iranian funds would be made by Japan as they come due.
A substantial portion of frozen Iranian funds are held at
the Bank of Japan, one of the sources said.
The funds were transferred to an Iranian Central Bank
account in Switzerland, a U.S. Treasury spokeswoman said earlier
this week.
Under a Nov. 24 agreement with six major powers, Tehran gets
limited sanctions relief in exchange for steps to curb its
nuclear programme.
The interim agreement gives Iran access to $4.2 billion of
its oil revenues frozen abroad if it carries out its part of the
deal, while parties continue negotiations for a final agreement
within a year. The next round of talks starts on Feb. 18.
The West suspects Iran was using the nuclear programme to
develop nuclear weapons. Iran says the programme was to generate
electricity and for medical isotopes.
Some payments under the six-month deal, which officially
began on Jan. 20, depend on Iran fulfilling its commitment to
dilute half of its 20 percent enriched uranium to no more than 5
percent enriched uranium.
SANCTIONS PAIN
Until the interim deal, Iran's importers had been steadily
reducing purchases to avoid falling foul of U.S. and European
Union sanctions.
The four Asian buyers together cut oil imports from Iran by
15 percent on the year to an average of 935,862 barrels per day
(bpd) in 2013, government and industry data showed.
The decades-long U.S. campaign to isolate Iran has choked
foreign investment and barred access to the latest technology to
exploit the country's vast oil and gas reserves.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said last month that Iran
was seeking a comprehensive agreement so it can develop its
battered economy, inviting Western companies to seize
opportunities now and promising oil executives a new, attractive
investment model for oil contracts by September.
Oil and other companies from France and Russia have already
responded.
Iran welcomed a senior French trade delegation to the
country on Monday, telling more than 100 executives that the
far-sighted among them stood to win the race for business
following an easing of some economic sanctions.
A source close to the delegation told Reuters it was the
most senior group of executives and financiers to visit Iran
since the 1979 revolution.
Japanese banks and other companies have been cautious about
approaching Iran because of the fear of running afoul of U.S.
sanctions if the current opening falters, bankers and officials
said.
Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group paid a $9
million fine in 2012 to U.S. regulators to settle charges that
it had violated U.S. sanctions with payments to Iran that dated
back to 2007.
It will take some time before investment materialises and
oil flows return to their pre-sanction levels.
Iran cannot get its next instalment of $450 million on March
1 unless the International Atomic Energy Agency confirms Tehran
has done half the necessary dilution of its enriched uranium,
according to a Treasury fact sheet.
The following is a table outlining the payments totalling
$4.2 billion and their conditions to Iran following the November
agreement between Tehran and the five powers.
Feb 1 $550 mln Paid, transferred from Bank of Japan
Mar 1 $450 mln Contingent on confirmation of dilution of
half of Iran's stockpile of near-20%
enriched uranium it is required to dilute
Mar 7 $550 mln
Apr 10 $550 mln
Apr 15 $450 mln Contingent on confirmation dilution of
the rest of Iran's stockpile of near-20%
enriched uranium it is required to dilute
May 14 $550 mln
Jun 17 $550 mln
Jul 20 $550 mln Contingent on confirmation Iran has
fulfilled all of its commitments
