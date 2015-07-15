ANKARA, July 15 The nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers could help keep oil prices low in the medium term and lessen geopolitical tensions, providing a boost to Turkey, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday.

Tehran on Tuesday reached a historic agreement with Western powers to curb its nuclear programme in exchange for the gradual lifting of sanctions.

