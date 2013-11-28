ISTANBUL Nov 28 Turkish banks will be able to
make Iranian transactions once sanctions on Iran are eased in
the wake of a deal between Tehran and six world powers to curb
Tehran's nuclear programme, Turkey's economy minister said on
Thursday.
"After the easing for Iran, Halkbank and other
banks will be able to process payments," Economy Minister Zafer
Caglayan said.
"Because of the pressure exerted by the United States,
private banks were unable to process (Iranian) transactions. Now
that obstacle has been removed, not only Halkbank but other
banks will be able to process payments," he said.
State-owned Halkbank is one of Turkey's biggest banks.
(Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing
by Susan Fenton)