ANKARA, July 14 Turkey welcomed the nuclear deal
between Iran and six world powers on Tuesday, saying it was of
vital importance for the stability of the Middle East, but urged
Tehran to rethink its policies on issues from Syria to Yemen.
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said transparent
implementation of the deal would now be key and that the easing
of sanctions would be of economic benefit to Turkey, which is
one of Iran's major trading partners.
But he also called on Tehran to play a constructive role in
conflicts around the region.
"We have to abandon sectarian-based policies and place
particular emphasis on political dialogue. We need to contribute
to resolution of these issues through dialogue. This is what we
expect from brotherly Iran," Cavusoglu told a news conference.
Turkey and Iran have in the past accused each other of
trying to dominate the Middle East, backing opposing sides in
the war in Syria and the crisis in Yemen, but their economic
interdependence has kept relations broadly on track.
Turkey's imports from Iran were nearly $10 billion in 2014
and its exports totalled around $4 billion.
Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said the deal was "great
news" for the Turkish economy as it would likely boost bilateral
trade, while Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said it could unlock
investment in the Islamic Republic.
The Turkish Exporters' Assembly said bilateral trade would
probably double to $35 billion by the end of next year in the
wake of the agreement.
