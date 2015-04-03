VILNIUS, April 3 Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut
Cavusoglu on Friday welcomed an initial agreement between Iran
and world powers on curbing Tehran's nuclear programme but said
he hoped Tehran would go further by the deadline for a final
deal at the end of June.
"When we look at the positions (of the) P5+1 right now, Iran
is still below the line we were able to bring in (previous
negotiations) in 2010, but we hope Iran will come to that line,"
Cavusoglu said during a trip to Lithuania.
(Reporting by Andrius Sytas; Writing by Nick Tattersall;
Editing by David Dolan)