VILNIUS, April 3 Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday welcomed an initial agreement between Iran and world powers on curbing Tehran's nuclear programme but said he hoped Tehran would go further by the deadline for a final deal at the end of June.

"When we look at the positions (of the) P5+1 right now, Iran is still below the line we were able to bring in (previous negotiations) in 2010, but we hope Iran will come to that line," Cavusoglu said during a trip to Lithuania.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by David Dolan)