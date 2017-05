LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 31 The Iranian delegation at nuclear talks has been told by the six major powers that they have to make up their minds on whether to accept a political agreement before dawn on Wednesday, two Western diplomatic sources said.

"We have told them that this has to be decided now," said one source. "It can't carry on for six more days."

A second source said that the six powers had told Iran that they wouldn't be playing "extra time". (Reporting by John Irish; editing by Parisa Hafezi)