UNITED NATIONS, April 2 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon said on Thursday a comprehensive nuclear deal
between Iran and world powers by June 30 could "enable all
countries to cooperate urgently to deal with the many serious
security challenges they face."
In a statement, Ban congratulated the sides on their
framework agreement curbing Iran's nuclear program for at least
a decade that clears the way for talks on a future comprehensive
settlement.
Jordan's U.N. ambassador Dina Kawar, who is president of the
United Nations Security Council for April, told reporters that
she hoped the progress between Iran and world powers could "open
up other situations in our region."
When asked for more detail, she said: "Maybe it will give us
a chance also to address the issues of Palestine and Israel in
the council ... Let's see what happens."
France said last week it plans to start discussions with
partners in the "coming weeks" on a United Nations Security
Council resolution to lay out parameters for ending the Middle
East conflict.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli
and Howard Goller)