By Louis Charbonneau
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Dec 12 The Australian chairman
of the U.N. Security Council's Iran sanctions committee on
Thursday urged the United Nations' 193 member states to continue
enforcing U.N. sanctions against Tehran over its nuclear
program.
Australia's U.N. Ambassador Gary Quinlan told the 15-nation
Security Council that a Nov. 24 interim deal between Iran and
six world powers, which offers Iran limited sanctions relief in
exchange for curbs on its nuclear program, did not affect
countries' legal obligations to implement U.N. measures.
"The Security Council measures ... remain in effect; and
States have an obligation to implement them duly," Quinlan said
in his latest 90-day report. "It is only by a Security Council
decision that these measures can be modified or terminated, and,
until then, member states are obligated to enforce them."
The council has imposed four rounds of U.N. sanctions on
Iran for refusing to halt its nuclear enrichment program and
other sensitive atomic activities that Western powers and their
allies fear could help Iran to obtain the capability to produce
weapons. More draconian U.S. and European Union sanctions, built
around the U.N. measures, have choked Iran's economy.
Tehran denies pursuing an atomic weapons capability and has
refused to halt its program, though it did agree to temporary
limitations on it during the Geneva talks last month.
Quinlan said that countries continue to report suspected
violations of the U.N. sanctions. He said one country - which
diplomats told Reuters was Singapore - seized goods suspected of
violating U.N. sanctions last month and is investigating the
matter with the U.N. Panel of Experts, a group that monitors
compliance with the sanctions regime.
Quinlan also told the council that another member state -
which diplomats identified as Mauritius - informed the sanctions
committee last month that it was investigating "an alleged
connection between an Iranian national and a company registered
in the reporting State" regarding possible sanctions violations
and had sought help from the committee.
The Security Council discussed the sanctions committee's
report hours after the U.S. Treasury Department announced that
it had blacklisted several additional companies and individuals
for supporting Iran's nuclear program.
In his remarks to the council, Russian U.N. Ambassador
Vitaly Churkin repeated Moscow's criticism that unilateral
sanctions are wrong and should be ended. Russia and China, which
maintain close commercial ties with Tehran, have said they only
recognize U.N. sanctions, not U.S. and EU measures.
The five permanent U.N. Security Council members plus
Germany aim to negotiate a long-term deal with Iran by late next
year to end the decade-long nuclear standoff.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by David Brunnstrom)