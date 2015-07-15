(Adds details throughout from draft U.N. resolution)
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, July 15 The United States on
Wednesday circulated a draft resolution to the U.N. Security
Council that would endorse the Iran nuclear deal but retain an
arms embargo and ban on ballistic missile technology, said
diplomats ahead of a likely vote next week.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power briefed
the 15-member council on the draft document behind closed doors.
The deal reached on Tuesday in Vienna with Iran was
negotiated by Germany, the European Union and the five
permanent, veto-wielding members of the Security Council - the
United States, Russia, China, Britain and France.
In return for lifting sanctions, Iran agreed to long-term
curbs on a nuclear program that the West suspected was aimed at
creating an atomic bomb, but which Tehran says is peaceful.
The seven-page draft, seen by Reuters, states that the seven
previous U.N. resolutions on Iran will be terminated when the
International Atomic Energy Agency submits a report verifying
Iran has implemented certain nuclear-related measures.
"Next week the U.N. Security Council will recognise the
enrichment program of a developing country," Iranian Foreign
Minister Javad Zarif was quoted as saying by the state news
agency IRNA upon arrival at Tehran's airport.
"We hope that more or less within four months measures taken
by both sides show results and implementation of the deal
begins."
NUCLEAR, MISSILE TECHNOLOGY
Included in the draft U.N. resolution is a so-called
stand-alone statement, which details an arms embargo,
restrictions on the transfer of nuclear technologies and
ballistic missile technology, and targeted sanctions.
The statement says that states can transfer this technology
and heavy weapons, such as tanks, warships and attack
helicopters, if approved by the Security Council on a
case-by-case basis.
"That essentially though is meaningless because as a matter
of policy the United States will veto any suggested transfer of
missile technology to Iran," said a U.S. official with knowledge
of the resolution.
The ban on ballistic missile technology will remain in place
for eight years, an arms embargo for five years, and
restrictions on nuclear technology for a decade.
The statement lists 36 individuals and entities who will no
longer be subjected to an asset freeze and travel ban. There are
currently 43 individuals and 78 entities on the U.N. blacklist.
The targeted sanctions regime will be in place for eight years.
It also calls on countries to monitor the Iran deal by
inspecting all cargo to and from Iran if they suspect it
contains items that violate the nuclear deal.
SNAPBACK SANCTIONS
The draft resolution enshrines a mechanism for all current
Security Council sanctions to be automatically reimposed if Iran
breaches the deal, referred to by some diplomats as snapback.
According to the Vienna deal, the six world powers, Iran and
the European Union will form a joint commission to handle any
complaints about breaches. If the complaining state is not
satisfied with how the commission addresses its concerns, it
could then take its grievance to the U.N. Security Council.
The Security Council would then need to vote on a resolution
to extend the sanctions relief for Iran.
If such a resolution has not been adopted within 30 days of
the council receiving the complaint of a breach, then the
sanctions contained in all previous U.N. resolutions would be
reimposed, unless the council decided otherwise.
According to the draft U.N. resolution, if the previous
sanctions are reimposed they would not apply retroactively to
contracts Iran signed.
If the nuclear deal is adhered to, all the provisions and
measures of the U.N. resolution would terminate 10 years after
the Vienna agreement comes into effect and the Iran nuclear
issue would be removed from the Security Council agenda.
The U.S. official said that the five permanent members of
the U.N. Security Council have agreed to adopt a new resolution
after 10 years that would extend for another five years the
mechanism allowing sanctions to be reimposed.
