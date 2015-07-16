UNITED NATIONS, July 16 The United Nations Security Council is due to vote on Monday on a resolution that would endorse a deal placing long-term curbs on Iran's nuclear program, but retain an arms embargo and ban on the supply of ballistic missile technology, said a U.S. diplomat.

The vote will be scheduled for 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) on Monday, said the diplomat.

According to the draft text, seven previous U.N. resolutions on Iran will be terminated when the International Atomic Energy Agency submits a report to the council verifying Iran has implemented certain nuclear-related measures.

The language of the resolution was negotiated as part of the deal agreed on Tuesday in Vienna between Iran, the five veto-wielding Security Council members - the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France - Germany and the European Union.

In return for lifting U.S., EU and U.N. sanctions, Iran agreed to long-term curbs on a nuclear program that the West suspected was aimed at creating an atomic bomb, but which Tehran says is peaceful. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)