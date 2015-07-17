(Adds details and background)
UNITED NATIONS, July 16 The United Nations
Security Council is due to vote on Monday on a resolution that
would endorse a deal placing long-term curbs on Iran's nuclear
program but would retain an arms embargo and ban on the supply
of ballistic missile technology, said a U.S. diplomat.
The vote will be scheduled for 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) on
Monday, said the diplomat.
According to the draft text, seven previous U.N. resolutions
on Iran will be terminated when the International Atomic Energy
Agency submits a report to the council verifying that Iran has
implemented certain nuclear-related measures.
The language of the resolution was negotiated as part of the
deal agreed on Tuesday in Vienna between Iran, the five
veto-wielding Security Council members - the United States,
Russia, China, Britain and France - Germany and the European
Union.
In return for lifting U.S., EU and U.N. sanctions, Iran
agreed to long-term curbs on a nuclear program that the West
suspected was aimed at creating an atomic bomb, but which Tehran
says is peaceful.
A U.N. ban on the supply of ballistic missile technology to
Iran will remain in place for eight years, an arms embargo for
five years, and restrictions on nuclear technology for a decade,
according to the draft resolution.
It also lists 36 individuals and entities who will no longer
be subjected to a global asset freeze and travel ban. There are
currently 43 individuals and 78 entities on the U.N. blacklist.
The targeted sanctions regime will be in place for eight years.
It also calls on countries to monitor the Iran deal by
inspecting all cargo to and from Iran if they suspect it
contains items that violate the nuclear deal.
The draft resolution also enshrines a mechanism for all
current U.N. sanctions to be automatically reimposed if Iran
breaches the deal, referred to by some diplomats as snapback.
According to the Vienna deal, the six world powers, Iran and
the European Union will form a joint commission to handle any
complaints about breaches. If the complaining state is not
satisfied with how the commission addresses its concerns, it
could then take its grievance to the U.N. Security Council.
The Security Council would then need to vote on a resolution
to extend the sanctions relief for Iran.
If such a resolution has not been adopted within 30 days of
the council receiving the complaint of a breach, then the
sanctions contained in all previous U.N. resolutions would be
reimposed, unless the council decided otherwise.
According to the draft U.N. resolution, if the previous
sanctions are reimposed they would not apply retroactively to
contracts Iran signed.
If the nuclear deal is adhered to, all the provisions and
measures of the U.N. resolution would terminate in a decade.
However, the six world powers and the EU wrote to U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Tuesday to inform him that
after 10 years they plan to seek a five-year extension of the
mechanism allowing sanctions to be reimposed.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and
Ken Wills)