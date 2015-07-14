GENEVA, July 14 A United Nations human rights
investigator called on Tuesday for an immediate lifting of
sanctions and "unilateral coercive measures" on Iran that he
said had hurt the Iranian people's right to food, health and
development.
Idriss Jazairy, U.N. special rapporteur on human rights and
international sanctions, welcomed the agreement reached earlier
in the day under which sanctions imposed by the United States,
European Union and United Nations will be lifted in return for
Iran agreeing long-term curbs on its nuclear programme.
"The stockpiling of sanctions and unilateral coercive
measures against Iran, some of which went well beyond what was
required by the (U.N.) Security Council, has had a significant
adverse effect on the country's economy, its population and
ultimately on the enjoyment of human rights of the people of
Iran, including its right to food, its right to health and its
right to development," Jazairy said in a statement in Geneva.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Ralph Boulton)