GENEVA, July 14 A United Nations human rights investigator called on Tuesday for an immediate lifting of sanctions and "unilateral coercive measures" on Iran that he said had hurt the Iranian people's right to food, health and development.

Idriss Jazairy, U.N. special rapporteur on human rights and international sanctions, welcomed the agreement reached earlier in the day under which sanctions imposed by the United States, European Union and United Nations will be lifted in return for Iran agreeing long-term curbs on its nuclear programme.

"The stockpiling of sanctions and unilateral coercive measures against Iran, some of which went well beyond what was required by the (U.N.) Security Council, has had a significant adverse effect on the country's economy, its population and ultimately on the enjoyment of human rights of the people of Iran, including its right to food, its right to health and its right to development," Jazairy said in a statement in Geneva. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Ralph Boulton)