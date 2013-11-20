(Adds quotes, details)
By Louis Charbonneau and Parisa Hafezi
GENEVA Nov 20 A senior U.S. administration
official said on Wednesday it would be "very hard", though still
possible, for six world powers to reach an initial nuclear deal
with Iran in talks in Geneva this week.
"I think we can (get a deal), whether we will, we will have
to see because it is hard. It is very hard," the official told
reporters after talks between the six and Iran resumed in the
Swiss city.
The official also said that the vast majority of sanctions
on Iran would remain in place after any preliminary accord on
limiting its disputed nuclear programme, and that Washington
would "vigorously" implement them.
The five permanent U.N. Security Council members plus
Germany are meeting with Iran to negotiate a deal that would
lead to the freezing of some sensitive parts of Tehran's nuclear
program in exchange for temporary relief from international
sanctions that have crippled the Iranian economy.
It is the third round of Iran negotiations in Geneva since
October.
"These negotiations are difficult," the official said. "They
are tough. There are moments of tension. There are moments of
even humour, occasionally."
Responding to U.S. and Israeli critics of the proposed
sanctions relief for the Islamic Republic, the official said the
proposed relief on offer to Tehran is "quite small."
The proposed measures would include allowing Iran access to
some frozen funds in overseas accounts in instalments, the
ability to trade in some precious metals and a possible
temporary lifting of pressure on countries not to import Iranian
oil.
The official said that it would be best for public figures
in Iran and the United States to refrain from rhetoric that
deepens the mistrust between the two estranged nations, which
have not had diplomatic relations since 1980.
(Additional reporting by Justyna Pawlak and Fredrik Dahl;
Editing by Mark Heinrich and Sonya Hepinstall)