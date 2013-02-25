ALMATY, Kazakhstan Feb 25 Major powers will offer Iran some sanctions relief during talks in Almaty, Kazakhstan, this week if Tehran agrees to curb its nuclear programme, a U.S. official said on Monday.

However, the Islamic Republic could face more economic pain if the standoff remains unresolved, the official said ahead of the Feb. 26-27 meeting, speaking on condition of anonymity. "We think ... there will be some additional sanctions relief (in the powers' updated proposal to Iran)," the official said.

(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl and Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Pravin Char)