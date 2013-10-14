GENEVA Oct 14 World powers hope to reach an
agreement with Iran that allays all international concerns over
Tehran's nuclear programme but are not "naive" about the
difficulty of achieving such a deal, a senior U.S.
administration official said on Monday.
Six world powers - the United States, Russia, China, France,
Britain and Germany - hold talks with Iran on its atom work in
Geneva on Tuesday and Wednesday.
"No one should expect a breakthrough overnight," the
official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The official also said Washington was ready to offer Iran
rapid relief from economic sanctions if Tehran moved quickly to
address concerns that the ultimate goal of its nuclear work was
to make bombs. Iran denies having any military intentions.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau, Yeganeh Torbati and Justyna
Pawlak)