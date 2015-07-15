WASHINGTON, July 15 U.S. Vice President Joe
Biden told Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday that nothing in the
nuclear deal with Iran removes the option of military action,
Representative Steve Israel said.
Israel told reporters outside the caucus room where Biden
met lawmakers in the U.S. Capitol that the vice president said
"nothing in this agreement takes the military option off the
table."
Representative Jan Schakowsky said Biden told the group that
if the United States had walked away from a nuclear deal with
Iran, "the entire sanctions regime would crumble."
