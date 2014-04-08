Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
WASHINGTON, April 8 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday the current view of the Iran "breakout" period for developing nuclear weapons capability is two months.
"I think it's public knowledge today that we're operating with a time period for a so-called breakout of about two months. That's been in the public domain," Kerry testified at a Senate hearing.
Iran's breakout time is defined as how long it would take it to produce fissile material for one weapon.
Kerry made his comment in response to a question about whether negotiators over Iran's nuclear program were aiming for a 6- to 12-month "breakout" period, which Kerry declined to confirm as talks are continuing. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.