WASHINGTON, April 8 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday the current view of the Iran "breakout" period for developing nuclear weapons capability is two months.

"I think it's public knowledge today that we're operating with a time period for a so-called breakout of about two months. That's been in the public domain," Kerry testified at a Senate hearing.

Iran's breakout time is defined as how long it would take it to produce fissile material for one weapon.

Kerry made his comment in response to a question about whether negotiators over Iran's nuclear program were aiming for a 6- to 12-month "breakout" period, which Kerry declined to confirm as talks are continuing. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu)