By Steve Holland
MILWAUKEE, July 14 U.S. Republican presidential
candidates on Tuesday roundly condemned President Barack Obama's
nuclear deal with Iran, with Florida Senator Marco Rubio
suggesting he would re-introduce sanctions if elected to the
White House next year.
The agreement reached between Iran and six major world
powers will now be debated in the U.S. Congress, but Obama said
on Tuesday he would veto any measure to block it.
"It will then be left to the next president to return us to
a position of American strength and re-impose sanctions on this
despicable regime until it is truly willing to abandon its
nuclear ambitions and is no longer a threat to international
security," said Rubio, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations
Committee.
Rubio urged the Republican-led Congress to reject the deal,
but Obama would likely be able to use his veto, which can only
be overridden by two-thirds of lawmakers in both houses.
Under the accord, sanctions imposed by the United States,
European Union and United Nations will be lifted in return for
Iran agreeing to long-term curbs on a nuclear program that the
West and Israel have suspected is aimed at creating a nuclear
bomb.
"Based on what we know thus far, I believe that this deal
undermines our national security," Rubio said.
Other Republican hopefuls for the November, 2016
presidential election lined up to denounce the accord.
"Undoing the damage caused by this deal won't be easy,"
said Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, who announced his
presidential bid on Monday at an event in Wisconsin attended by
an American once held hostage by Iran.
"But when the United States leads, and has a president who
isn't eager to embrace Iran, the world will follow. In order to
ensure the safety of America and our allies, the next president
must restore bipartisan and international opposition to Iran's
nuclear program while standing with our allies to roll back
Iran's destructive influence across the Middle East."
Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, a conservative,
vowed to back Israel, and did not rule out using force against
Tehran.
"As president, I will stand with Israel and keep all options
on the table, including military force, to topple the terrorist
Iranian regime," he said on Twitter.
Lindsey Graham, a senator from South Carolina, called it a
terrible deal that would make matters worse. Former Pennsylvania
senator Rick Santorum, another candidate, said the
administration had capitulated to Iran.
(Additional reporting by Bill Trott and Doina Chiacu in
Washington; Writing by Alistair Bell; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)