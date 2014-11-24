WASHINGTON Nov 24 Three influential U.S.
Republican senators said on Monday the extension of nuclear
negotiations with Iran should be coupled with increased
sanctions and a requirement that any final agreement be sent to
Congress for approval.
The three senators - John McCain, Lindsey Graham and Kelly
Ayotte - said in a statement that they view Iran's insistence on
having any enrichment program as problematic, and warned that a
"bad deal" with Iran would start a nuclear arms race in the
Middle East.
McCain, Graham and Ayotte are among their party's leading
voices on foreign policy issues.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu)