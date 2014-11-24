(Adds comments, background)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON Nov 24 Several U.S. Republican
lawmakers insisted on Monday that the extension of nuclear talks
with Iran be accompanied by increased sanctions, setting the
stage for a battle with the Obama administration after their
party takes full control of Congress next year.
Senators John McCain, Lindsey Graham and Kelly Ayotte, three
of the party's leading foreign policy voices, said they view
Iran's insistence on having any enrichment capability at all as
problematic and warned that a "bad deal" would lead to a nuclear
arms race in the Middle East.
"We believe this latest extension of talks should be coupled
with increased sanctions and a requirement that any final deal
between Iran and the United States be sent to Congress for
approval," they said in a statement.
Iran and six powers failed on Monday for a second time this
year to resolve the 12-year dispute over Tehran's nuclear
ambitions, and gave themselves seven more months to resolve the
deadlock that has prevented an historic deal.
John Boehner, the Republican Speaker of the House of
Representatives, said an extension only allows the
administration to make more concessions to Iran.
Some Republicans held off calling for immediate new
sanctions, but insisted Congress must be allowed to weigh in on
any final nuclear agreement with Iran.
Senator Bob Corker, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign
Relations Committee, said Congress must be given say on a deal
and should begin preparing alternatives, including tougher
sanctions, in case negotiations fail.
"I would rather the administration continue to negotiate
than agree to a bad deal that would only create more instability
in the region and around the world," Corker said in a statement.
President Barack Obama's fellow Democrats, who blocked a
largely Republican attempt to tighten sanctions a year ago,
backed the extension, saying Congress should not do anything
that might imperil the talks.
"A collapse of the talks is counter to U.S. interests and
would further destabilize an already volatile region," said
Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, who chairs the Senate
Intelligence Committee.
Obama has insisted that more sanctions imposed by Washington
would antagonize Iran, anger other countries now supporting
international sanctions and collapse the negotiations.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Monday further
sanctions on Iran could be counterproductive.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Doina Chiacu, Jim
Loney and Gunna Dickson)