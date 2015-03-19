WASHINGTON, March 19 U.S. Senate Democrats and
Republicans agreed on Thursday to delay until at least mid-April
any vote on a closely watched bill that would require President
Barack Obama to submit any nuclear agreement with Iran for
Congress' approval, congressional aides said.
Republican Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate
Foreign Relations Committee, had said he wanted to have the
committee vote next Thursday.
But Senate Democrats balked, reluctant to advance
legislation the Obama administration has said could have a
"profoundly negative impact" on the delicate nuclear talks with
Iran, just as negotiators struggled to meet a late-March
deadline for a framework agreement.
