By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON Feb 11 Iran gained access to about
$100 billion in frozen assets when an international nuclear
agreement was implemented last month, but $50 billion of it
already was tied up because of debts and other commitments, a
U.S. official said on Thursday.
Stephen Mull, the State Department's coordinator for
implementing the agreement, also told the House of
Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee there was no evidence
Iran had cheated in the first few weeks since the deal was
implemented.
Mull and John Smith, acting director of the Treasury
Department office that oversees sanctions, faced heated
questioning from some members of the committee, where some
Democrats joined Republican lawmakers in opposing the nuclear
pact reached in July.
Republican Representative Chris Smith asked whether Tehran
ally Russia, which has taken Iran's enriched uranium, could be
trusted with it. He asked where the material was, and Mull said
he did not know. "That's a Russian government responsibility to
decide where it goes," Mull said.
Smith said that was a "flaw" in the agreement. "We don't
even know where it is," he said.
Many lawmakers worry that Iran would cheat on the deal and
use unfrozen funds for action against Israel or to support
Islamist militants elsewhere in the region.
"Of that amount, a significant portion of it, more than $50
billion, is already tied up," Mull said.
It was the first such congressional hearing on the nuclear
pact since Jan. 16, when world powers lifted crippling sanctions
against Iran in return for its compliance with the agreement to
curb its nuclear ambitions.
"We seem to be in many instances talking tough about Iran,"
said U.S. Representative Eliot Engel, the panel's top Democrat,
a deal opponent. "In reality, our actions are far away from our
rhetoric and that's a worrisome thing. We want to make sure that
Iran's feet are held to the fire."
Many members of Congress, where every Republican and a few
dozen Democrats opposed the agreement, have been calling for
legislation to impose new sanctions on Iran over its ballistic
missile program and human rights record.
House Republicans have been pushing legislation to restrict
Democratic President Barack Obama's ability to lift sanctions
under the nuclear pact. One measure passed the House on Feb. 2,
but the Senate has not taken it up and Obama has promised a
veto.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott and
Peter Cooney)